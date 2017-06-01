‘Life-changing’ toilet facility for town centre

A ‘life-changing’ toilet facility is opening in Crawley town centre.

Four years of hard work and dedication from Crawley resident and mum Maria Cook. chairman of Autism Support Crawley, has led to the opening of a changing places toilet in the borough.

The new toilet facility

Maria has an eight-year-old son, Ryan, who is profoundly autistic with a significant developmental delay and learning difficulties.

She said: “It has taken me over four years to secure a location, secure the funding and have an appropriate facility built, but finally thanks to some wonderful people from the County Mall Shopping Centre, West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council and the All Aspex Group I will be so very proud to cut the ribbon and officially open The Ryan Box Changing Places Toilet on Friday June 16.

“This facility really is life-changing for so many people who will be given their freedom back to engage in a regular activity of going into town, doing some shopping, having some lunch, which the majority of people take for granted and allow them to be toileted safely, hygienically and with dignity.

“No more laying on a toilet floor in Crawley town centre.”

The previous toilet facility

The public are invited to the grand opening at 10am on June 16, outside Next on the ground floor of the County Mall Shopping Centre.

The mayor of Crawley, councillor Raj Sharma, and MP Henry Smith will be going along to the opening, plus pupils from Manor Green primary and Manor Green College.

Refreshments will be available to guests.

