Learn tricks to amaze friends with maths magic

Predicting the future, reading minds, sending secret messages and making objects are easy when you are a maths magician.

Dr Matt Pritchard’s show aims to give his audience tricks to amaze their families and friends, using shapes, symmetry, patterns and numbers forming the basis of the maths behind the magic.

The show is free to all members of the community on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Dr Pritchard’s show will take place on Thursday, October 13, at 7pm at Glebelands School, in Parsonage Road, Cranleigh, GU6 7AN.

For more information, or to book your tickets, for the show email: communitysecretary@glebelands.surrey.sch.uk or call the school on 01483 542400.