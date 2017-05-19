LATEST: Travellers start to leave school after invasion

Travellers who broke into school playing fields this morning are beginning to leave the site after being told go, according to police.

Police said that the travellers had forced a padlocked gate to get into the playing fields at Hazelwick School in Crawley.

Some of the group have already left with officers monitoring the remainder of the travellers, who are expected to follow shortly, a police spokesman said.

The travellers had been issued with an immediate notice to vacate the site under the Education Act 2002, police added.