Latest plans for future of town centre to be unveiled

The latest plans to create a new vision for Horsham town centre are set to be unveiled by Horsham District Council.

Earlier this year proposals to develop an ‘aspirational, comprehensive and deliverable vision’ for the town centre over the next ten to fifteen years went on display in Swan Walk shopping centre.

Horsham vision plans

The plans included ideas such as improving Blackhorse Way through development opportunities for the Forum piazza and Library areas, improvements to the public realm in the Bishopric, a refurbished Queen Street entrance to the town and improved wi-fi hotspots, lighting, planting and pedestrian walkways.

The council has now shortlisted the most popular proposals and will be holding an online consultation on its website from September 18.

Members of the public and local businesses are being urged to leave their feedback which will be analysed and used to finalise the Town Centre Vision Statement to redevelop key areas of the town.

Cabinet Member for Planning and Development Claire Vickers said: “We are aiming to deliver significant investments in Horsham Town Centre.

Horsham vision plans

“Thank you to the many of you who attended and gave feedback on our initial exhibition back in May this year where we showcased our early concept ideas.

“Based on the very valuable feedback we received, I would now urge as many people as possible to take part in this next stage where they can view and help influence the short listed proposals so that preferred options can be progressed.”

The consultation is due to end on October 16. Recommendations will then be made to councillors at a cabinet meeting on November 23.

To view the proposals visit www.horsham.gov.uk.

Comments can be submitted by email to strategic.planning@horsham.gov.uk