Latest Met Office update on snow and ice for Sussex

The Met Office’s latest ‘yellow alert’ update for Sussex says there is still a chance of snow across the county later today - but another concern is overnight ice on untreated surfaces.

The Met Office’s latest alert is now valid from noon today (Thursday January 12) until midnight.

The alert says: “Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK today may turn to snow in places.

“The most likely scenario is for 2 to 4cm to fall above about 100m elevation across parts of South-East England with one to 2cm to low levels in places.

“However, there remains a small chance of snow settling more widely with 5 to 10cm at low levels this evening, leading to disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities - this is more likely across East Anglia and South-East England.

“Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards. As skies clear this evening and tonight there is also potential for widespread ice to form quite rapidly on untreated surfaces.

“This is an update to add more details of possible snow amounts; also to delay the start time a little.”