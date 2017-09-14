LATEST: Crews still tackling Burgess Hill hay bale fire

West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed crews remain at the site of a thousand hay bale fire in Burgess Hill this morning (September 14).

A spokesman said firefighters had been on rotation throughout the night at St George’s Park Farm, in Ditchling Road, after the alarm was raised yesterday evening.

They added: “We have scaled back from six crews to three and they are dampening down and turning it over.

“I think it will probably carry on for most of today.”

No injuries have been reported.

