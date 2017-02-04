Kirdford man to run for snow leopard protection projects

A Kirdford resident and commercial property director has been selected to run the London Marathon for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF).

Benjamin Simpson, 42, will form part of the charity’s Wildlife Warriors team, running to raise awareness and funds for endangered wildlife.

The 26 mile race, which takes runners past some of London’s most iconic landmarks, will take place this April.

Ben will be fundraising for DSWF’s snow leopard projects which protect rare snow leopards in their remaining ranges, as well as helping to monitor these cats to enable scientists to understand and protect them.

Ben said: “I have had a lifelong passion for wildlife and have always greatly admired the work of DSWF. When my daughter saw the DSWF images of snow leopards she asked me if I could help them, so here I am. It is about time I did something to help.

“I have run two marathons before, both when I was in my 20s, which feels like a very long time ago!”

Oliver Smith, DSWF CEO, said: “Every year our Wildlife Warrior fundraising volunteers play a critical role in raising much-needed funds to support conservation projects in Africa and Asia working to protect some of the world’s most endangered and iconic animals.

“We are immensely grateful to Ben and all our fundraisers for committing their energy and time on behalf of the charity.”

Donate to Ben’s fundraising page at Ben’s fundraising page

