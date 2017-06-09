Kind hearted people step up to help victims of terror bomb attack

Kind-hearted people in Horsham have turned out in droves to help the victims and families of the Manchester terror attack.

Local residents have donated hundreds of old mobile phones to Carphone Warehouse in West Street, Horsham, to support the firm’s nationwide ‘Mobiles for Manchester’ campaign.

Branch manager Doug Hartie said: “We’ve had a phenomonal response. I want everyone in Horsham to know how thankful we are. It has all exceeded our expectations.”

And mobile phones are still being donated to the campaign which aims to recycle the phones to raise money for those caught up in the attack when a suicide bomber blew himself up after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

Twenty three adults and children were killed and another 119 people were injured.

Carphone Warehouse’s Mobiles for Manchester project was launched just two days after the horrific attack.

A company spokesman said: “Nearly a third of all UK households have at least one unwanted mobile phone gathering dust in a cupboard or drawer. Together they could raise millions of pounds. Let’s put that money to good use.

“We’re asking our customers to donate these phones at your local Carphone Warehouse store. We’ll donate the entirety of your phone’s trade-in value to charity.

“The majority of the money raised will go to the ‘We Love Manchester’ Emergency Fund to support those who have been injured or bereaved, with a portion pledged to inter-faith charities to help the community.”

Horsham store boss Doug Hartie added: “I am amazed with the huge amount of people in Horsham who came to donate mobiles - we have received hundreds from the locals and more are still coming in.

‘‘People in Horsham are doing so much.”