Joy for Joyce as Sussex award testimonial year

Sussex Cricket's board have announced that former player and captain Ed Joyce has been awarded a testimonial year in 2018 in recognition of his outstanding service to the club.

The announcement was made at Friday’s ‘An Evening with Ed Joyce’, held in the Focus Group Boundary Rooms at The 1st CentralCounty Ground, Hove to commemorate Ed’s illustrious career with Sussex.

After joining Sussex from Middlesex in 2009, Ed scored nearly 12,000 competitive runs in 227 matches across all three formats in his seven seasons on the south coast. The 39-year-old scored 31 centuries during that time, including a highest score of 250 in a County Championship match against Derbyshire in his final season with Sussex.

He made seven hundreds in the 2014 Championship season, one of four years in which he accumulated over 1,000 runs in the competition. The Ireland and England international played in the double-winning Sussex side that won the Twenty20 Cup and the Pro40 titles in 2009, as well as in the team that won division two of the County Championship in 2010.

Ed captained Sussex in 89 matches in all cricket and was club captain between 2013 and 2015, leading the side to two third-placed finished in the County Championship in that time. Among other charities to be announced, Ed’s testimonial year will support the Sussex Cricket Foundation (SCF), which aims to increase participation, inspire education and improve health in the county through the power of cricket.

Full details of the official launch of Ed Joyce’s testimonial year will be provided in due course.