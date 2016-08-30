Join garden centre’s workshop for adults

Is the colour starting to fade from your garden?

If so, then why not come to Squire’s gardening workshop for adults on Friday September 16 at 10am or 2pm, where you will get to create your very own ‘Autumn Colour Barrel’.

Held at the garden centre in Washington, those taking part will be able to fill a 37cm wooden barrel with colourful patio plants such as cyclamen, tete-a-tete bulbs and a large skimmia, giving beautiful Autumn colour in an instant.

Squire’s gardening workshop gives you a chance to get creative in a fun and relaxed environment, and it’s suitable for everyone, from gardening novices to the more experienced gardener. The workshop lasts around one hour and at £25 it’s great value, as the cost of the barrel, compost and plants alone would come to more than this - plus you’ll get tuition, and a complimentary tea or coffee in the Squire’s Café Bar afterwards.

Advanced booking is required - visit www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk

Squire’s run gardening workshops on the third Friday of the month at 10am and 2pm (different dates/times in December).