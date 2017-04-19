James Bond fans in 007 heaven at Amberley

James Bond fans have gathered in Amberley to find out how a famous film location had changed.

Amberley Museum and Heritage Centre was the scene for the climax of A View to a Kill, Roger Moore’s 1985 swansong as 007.

More than 30 fans, regular listeners and subscribers to leading podcast James Bond Radio, arrived at the museum earlier this month to revisit the location some had last seen on the small screen.

Event curator Brian Dobson said: “After visiting the underground mine and being filmed sat in the actual mine carts used in the film, the enthusiasts were treated to behind-the-scenes footage of filming, which to this day has not been shown in the public domain.

“Following this highlight, the crowd descended on Chichester to enjoy an evening dinner with two special celebrity guests, Sylvana Henriques and Terence Mountain, who played The Jamaican Girl and Raphael from 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

“Sylvana and Terence shared stories about working alongside both George Lazenby and Sean Connery on Diamonds Are Forever.”

The following day, Aston Martin Chichester joined the James Bond Radio crew to head out to Beaulieu, home to the National Motor Museum, to enjoy a day of rare, vintage and modern day vehicles.

Brian added: “Not only that but they were joined by legendary James Bond stunt co-ordinator Paul Weston, who talked for over an hour on his key involvement with several of the films in the long-running series.

“The whole event was indeed a rare opportunity that the JBR family have welcomed with open arms. Not only have we enjoyed spectacular weather but we have shared stories with three legends of the series, and indulged in a fabulous weekend of all things 007.”