Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.
And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.
So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.
So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.
To vote, pick up a copy of the West Sussex County Times from Thursday (February 9) and follow the instructions.
Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 24, 2017.
Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.
Your shortlist
Billingshurst Leisure Centre, Station Rd, Billingshurst
Bluecoat Sports Health and Fitness Club, Christ’s Hospital, Horsham
BodyWise Gym and Studio, Church St, Warnham
Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre, Wickhurst Ln, Broadbridge Heath
Chanctonbury Sport & Leisure, Spierbridge Road, Storrington
Cisswood Leisure Club, Sandygate Lane, Lower Beeding
Horsham Golf & Fitness Club, Denne Park, Worthing Rd, Horsham
Pavilions in the Park, Hurst Road, Horsham
Slinfold Golf and Country Club, Stane St, Slinfold
Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater
The Holbrook Club, N Heath Ln, Horsham
Duel Strength + Fitness, Blatchington Rd, Horsham
Cottesmore Golf + Country Club, Buchan Hill, Pease Pottage
Evolution Fitness, Gladstone Rd, Horsham
Law of Fitness, High St, Storrington
My35 Health and Wellness Club, Piries Place, Horsham
SPPT Crawley, Royce Road, Fleming Way, Crawley
Almost Done!
Registering with West Sussex County Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.