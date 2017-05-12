Is Banksy in Burgess Hill? ... Council condemns ‘Mr Bean’ street art

Mystery surrounds a spate of Banksy-style street art which has been popping up on landmarks all over Burgess Hill.

A dozen stencil style paintings depicting the faces of famous characters including Mr Bean and Austin Powers have been spotted in various locations across the town.

"Mr Bean" "Banksey" on a bus stop sign in Junction Road, Burgess Hill outsiide St Andrews church. Pic Steve Robards SR1709994 SUS-170905-173524001

Burgess Hill Town Council has condemned the artwork labelling it as ‘graffiti’.

The images, reminiscent of those by famous street artist Banksy, have been sprayed on walls, signs and bus stops.

The town council said it spent £100 removing nine images with two others also reported on private properties.

A spokesman said: “Graffiti is a crime and defacing property with graffiti is regarded as criminal damage. The stencil graffiti, that has appeared at various locations around the town, has been reported to the police.

"Mr Bean" "Banksey" on the side of Big Brand Beds at the top of Junction Road, Burgess Hill. Pic Steve Robards SR1710002 SUS-170905-173545001

“If you have any information regarding this please call 101 and quote the crime reference number: 47170064311.”

Police said the first set of images appeared on Tuesday morning (May 9).

The town council said another painting, depicting a face which could not be identified, was spotted on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Enquiries are being made and anyone with information can contact the police via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 0578 of 09/05.”

