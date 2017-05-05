Injured schoolboy ‘recovering well’ says mum

A schoolboy who was involved in a crash outside a Crawley school was ‘lucky not to have more serious injuries’, his mother has said.

Police said the 11-year-old was involved in a collision with a car along Bewbush Drive, close to Holy Trinity School, at about 8.40am yesterday.

His mother, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Crawley Observer he was recovering well and called for a new crossing to be installed in the area before there was a fatality.

She said: “He’s very lucky. He’s got concussion, a mild abrasion and bump to his head, soft tissue and muscle damage to his knee and bruising to his hip.

“The ambulance crew were brilliant with him as were the East Surrey trauma team.

“He’s home now. He will be quite sore for a while.”

She said the crash took place outside the back of Holy Trinity where lots of pupils gather before and after school.

“I think it would be a very good idea to have a crossing at the back entrance,” she said.

“That’s his safest route to school really.

“Had it been someone who came off the roundabout at speed it could have been different.

“It’s quite a busy area which is used quite a lot.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.