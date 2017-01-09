INCINERATOR UPDATE: “We have no choice but to build this sort of facility”

The company behind plans to build a new £150m incinerator has told campaigners they must ‘face the reality’ that waste needs to be disposed of.

Britaniacrest has submitted plans to create a Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility in Langhurstwood Road.

On Sunday (January 8) 60 people gathered outside the site to protest against the proposals, raising concerns about emissions, traffic and impact the build will have on the landscape.

In response Chris Foss, of Britaniacrest, said: “Britaniacrest Recycling Ltd has applied for permission to build the Recycling Recovery and Renewable Energy (3Rs) Facility on the site of the former Wealden Brickworks off Langhurstwood Road, because there is a reality that we must face. Whilst we do what we can to recycle as much as possible, it is not possible to have a strong economy without some level of waste that needs to be disposed of. The blunt choice is landfill or energy recovery. We no longer have landfills in the south of England and no-one will suggest building new ones, so we have no choice but to build the sort of facility we have asked permission to build.

“Whilst the Government has spent many millions of pounds on building waste management infrastructure, none of this has been for waste from shops, businesses and the like – despite there being three times as much of this type of waste than household waste.

“Facilities such as the 3Rs are badly needed, or before long there will be nowhere at all to dispose of commercial waste without travelling very long distances.

“Society has a responsibility to deal with its waste - whether it is from business or produced in the home. The advantage of the 3Rs will be is that it will be able to deal with both, and do so in a responsible and environmentally safe manner.

“The facility we are proposing is similar to those in Portsmouth and Basingstoke, which have been very reliable, are safe, and meet all the environmental regulations. The site is already designated as being suitable for this type of development in the West Sussex Waste Local Plan.”

