INCINERATOR UPDATE: ‘We have done our bit’

The Horsham District has ‘done its bit’ looking after the county’s waste, campaigners claim after stepping up their battle against plans to build a new £150m incinerator.

An application has been submitted by Britaniacrest Recycling Ltd to create a Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility at the site of the former Wealden Brickworks in Langhurstwood Road.

No Incinerator 4 Horsham, popped down to County Hall in Chichester on Tuesday, January 31, to hand over a 37 page document to Nathan Elvery, Chief Executive of the county council, explaining why the waste management company should not be granted planning permission to build the new facility.

Norman Clarke, of No Incinerator 4 Horsham said: “We sincerely hope that WSCC will now dismiss the plan by Britaniacrest to build an 18 storey high incinerator building with a 95m tall chimney which will blight the area of Horsham forever.”

County Councillor Peter Catchpole (Con, Holbrook) also attended the handover.

He said: “The people of North Horsham have done their bit in looking after the domestic waste of West Sussex for many years. We do not now want to import commercial and industrial waste from across the South East. Let them literally consume their own smoke.

“Originally planning permission was only given for this site as a waste transfer facility, not for an incinerator, but over time I have seen the company put forward various amendments to their original permissions, now they have come up with this application for incineration.

“This level of protest from local residents shows the degree of concern that Britaniacrest’s application to build a mammoth commercial and industrial waste incinerator plant at the old Warnham brickworks site has generated and has been totally rejected.”

North Horsham Parish Council has already objected to the plans and five other councils have also joined forces.

In a joint letter Rusper Parish Council, Warnham Parish Council, Colgate Parish Council, Capel Parish Council and Forest Neighbourhood Council have written to the county council opposing the plans on the ground it does not comply with the county waste plan, it will have a huge negative visual impact on the area, noise and emission concerns and increased traffic.

A spokesman for Rusper Parish Council said: “As Parish/Town Councils many of us have individually raised our objections to the proposed incinerator but would like to draw to the County Council’s attention that as a group we are all deeply concerned about the effect the proposed incinerator would have on our local area and our way of life.”

Surrey County Council said it raised ‘no objections’ to the plan as it would have a ‘very limited visual and landscape impact’ on the Surrey landscape.

It also claimed the facility is considered to be in the wider public interest, would reduce the number of HGVs on Surrey’s roads and would have no adverse impact on the highways in the county.

For the County Council’s full list of reasons see the County Times website.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.