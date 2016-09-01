In today’s County Times: “Will new leisure centre be named ‘The Bridge’?”

A new leisure centre planned for Broadbridge Heath could be named ‘The Bridge’.

In today’s County Times a battle is being waged over plans to build a new petrol station and M&S convenience store on land off the A264, tributes have been paid to an ‘incredible individual’ who died in a village crash, a man may have prevented a serious rail accident after discovering a footbridge above rail tracks was rotting away, a woman who suffered serious injuries following a collision last month has died in hospital, ten people -including three children- were arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into the UK after a number of people were spotted on top of a lorry, plus a six page special on the district’s GCSE results.

Also in this week’s paper tributes have been paid to a young mum suffering from a progressive lung condition who died the day before her 31st birthday, Sussex’s Police and Crime Commissioner is being investigated about whether she made a ‘false statement’ about expenses before this year’s election, police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing Horsham woman, new documents have revealed housing proposed in the North Horsham could miss the council’s target by more than half, a director of a Horsham restaurant company has been disqualified from being a company director, plus Olympic gold medallist Maddie Hinch talks exclusively to the County Times.

In the South Downs edition a new 3G football pitch is due to open at a football ground in the coming weeks, essential maintenance work costing £200,000 is to be carried out at New Stopham Bridge, the findings of an investigation into the death of a Pulborough soldier are expected to be released this month, plus an annual food and drink festival has been launched.

In sport we have the latest football, hockey and cricket news plus a special report as the world-famous Lashings visited Horsham Cricket Club.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

