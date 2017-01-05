In today’s County Times: Vision for new ‘care village’

A vision for a ‘care village’ near Broadbridge Heath has been revealed.

In today’s County Times, a mother who has spent four years fighting to bring a facility for disabled people to Horsham has seen her campaign move a step closer, police are hunting for a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in Billingshurst, tens and thousands of people have enjoyed Horsham’s latest winter attraction, a call for action is being made over ‘undesirables’ who are littering a riverside spot with bottles, beer cans and drug wrappers plus a campaign to save our red phone boxes has won the backing of Horsham District Council’s chairman.

Also in this week’s paper, a big-hearted mum is to donate one of her kidneys to someone she doesn’t even know, more traffic chaos is looming for Southwater as works expected to last more than three months begin, an internet campaign has been launched to help save a popular cafe hit by Southern Rail strikes, a police officer who helped families affected by 9/11, the 7/7 bombings and the Shoreham air crash has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours list and we need your help in our campaign to preserve the future of press freedom.

In the South Downs edition, a Storrington FC player who suffered a horrific double leg break was left waiting two hours for an ambulance, a protest was held by Labour Party members at Pulborough station to highlight the on-going rail problems, a Storrington man has been charged after a police officer was ‘bitten’ on New Year’s Day, tributes have been paid to landlord who ‘led the new wave of gastro-pubs in Sussex’ and West Chiltington’s golden girl Maddie Hinch has been awarded with an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours.

In sport, Horsham FC have shown their capabilities over the festive period and set the standard that club bosses want them to continue. We also have the latest golf and bowls news.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

