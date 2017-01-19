In today’s County Times: ‘Southern strikes are suspended by union’

Southern train drivers have suspended strike action after rail bosses agreed to fresh talks.

In today’s County Times, a further warning has been made after police spotted 17 more cars left unattended while de-icing, a man’s body was found at the Horsham Y Centre, a new £18,000 scheme will be installed at a crossing along a busy Horsham bypass following a fatal crash two years ago, heart-felt tributes are being paid to society photographer Lord Snowdon - former husband of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, works to create a new leisure centre in Broadbridge Heath are expected start in March and campaigners against an incinerator in Horsham have taken their fight to the town’s MP.

Also in this week’s paper, dramatic photos as a hairdressers was severely damaged by a blaze, the numbers of patients registered with GP practices in the area has soared, a petition calling for Tory councillors to ‘honour their promise’ and keep weekly bin collections has reached 1,000 signatures, a headteacher is determined her school will bounce back after being told to improve by Ofsted, household may have to fork out an extra £450 due to council tax increases, plus celebrations have kicked off this week for the oldest living Olympian who has turned 100.

In the South Downs edition, staff at a village leisure centre have been praised for saving the lives of two men, a Government decision to refuse 72 homes on the edge of Henfield has been welcomed as ‘very good news’, residents of Storrington are expressing concerns for the future of retailing in the village, a pair who saved the life of collapsed cyclist have received bravery awards, the family of a former Steyning Grammar School pupil have expressed their ‘disappointment’ that the soldier who shot and killed him while on duty will face ‘no charges or punishment’ and residents in Steyning say they will fight to the end to stop new parking charges.

In sport Horsham FC have been ruled out of an unexpected late play-off push as they would need a ‘perfect’ run-in to sneak a spot. We also have the latest Hockey, Cricket and golf news.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

