In today’s County Times: “Rail passengers are ‘suffering appallingly’”

The suffering experienced by Southern Rail passengers has been labelled as ‘absolutely appalling’.

In today’s County Times, a planned health service shake-up could force stroke suffers to travel further for emergency treatment, three quick-thinking members of the public who came to the aid of a football commentator when he collapsed in Horsham have been honoured, hundreds of pounds were stolen from a Horsham gym, just weeks before it was due to celebrate its first anniversary, ‘third and final’ plans have been submitted for a new ground for Horsham FC plus hundreds of Horsham residents are backing Labour’s proposal to keep bin collections every week.

Also in this week’s paper, work has started on a new £11m state-of-the-art spa in Lower Beeding, passionate appeals for more money for the county’s schools have been ignored by the government, police have increased patrols in towns and villages across the district as burglaries rose by more than 250 per cent over the festive period and volunteers helping to clear gorse from a popular beauty spot have now got extra help - a herd of Galloway cattle.

In sport, Horsham FC have been told the pressure is off over the next two games with back-to-back wins giving them some ‘breathing space’. We also have the latest athletics, golf and bowls news.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

