In today’s County Times: ‘New hotel, cinema and football ground agreed’

Major new leisure developments were given the green light by Horsham planners this week.

In today’s County Times, a little boy bravely battling a terminal rare brain tumour has taken the first steps in pioneering treatment to try to save his life, police are warning residents to check their security after a group of men were believed to be checking out houses as ‘potential burglary targets’, a parish council has slammed plans to change car park charges, a driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Horsham, plus a double page spread on the planned shake-up of the county’s NHS service.

Also in this week’s paper, parents have been called on to join headteachers in “causing a serious fuss” over the financial crisis at the county’s schools, drivers using the A29 are facing nearly a year of disruption due to sewage upgrade works, an inquest has been held into the death of a man who jumped from a hospital roof, staff at a National Trust-owned estate are battling to protect the endangered native crayfish and hundreds have come together to celebrate the best of Sussex food and drink

In the South Downs edition, an education and business park is planned for fields around a college, tributes have been paid to a ‘one in a million guy’ who died on Sunday from a ‘short and aggressive’ disease, a controversial scheme to build a doctors’ surgery and new homes has been revised, police have increased patrols in the south of the district following a burglary spree and pupils have come face-to-face with a T-Rex and soared into space - when they had their first virtual reality lesson.

In sport, a new permanent home for Broadbridge Heath Football Club has been agreed after 20 years of ‘hard work’ and ‘highs and lows’. We also have the latest rugby, hockey and athletics news as well as an update from our Sport Needs You campaign.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

