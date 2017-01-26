In today’s County Times: “Leading tech posts go as security work moves”

Forty posts at a Horsham site with a top secret history are to leave the district as the Ministry of Defence and Home Office integrate work which ‘makes a major contribution to the nation’s defence, policing, security and resilience’.

In this week’s County Times, a man has died following a fire at his home in Horsham despite desperate efforts by a neighbour to save him, with one week to go until public consultation closes on proposals for a new incinerator a campaign group opposing the plans has stepped up its battle, the victim of a terrifying attack in Horsham Park has described the shocking moment she was dragged down a pathway and hit on the head, around 10,000 homes across the district were left without water after a sudden drop in pressure plus the latest from our campaign for fair funding for schools across the county.

Also in this week’s paper, a man died after a car left a road and hit a tree in Loxwood, a popular shop in Horsham town centre is set to close this spring, overflowing dog bins are posing a ‘health hazard’ to walkers across the district, the council is set to decide on whether to raise council tax by 2.5 per cent and a Horsham woman is celebrating her 100th birthday and has revealed her secret to long life.

In the South Downs edition, an ‘aggressive’ fox has caused public uproar as it went on the rampage after biting a man’s ear, a long-awaited shop owned and managed by the community could be on its way to Fittleworth, Steyning Parish Council has agreed to send a formal letter of objection to Horsham Distict Council concerning its parking charge scheme, action is being taken to improve the safety of a road where there have been a string of accidents plus residents are being encouraged to have a go at being a firefighter as Storrington Fire Station opens its doors to the public this weekend.

In sport, sports teams and schools from across the district have supported Horsham FC’s bid for a new ground. We also have the latest athletics, rugby and table tennis news.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

Pick up your copy today.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.