In today’s County Times: “Fresh hope that famous gardens ‘could reopen’”

Fresh hopes have been raised that one of the finest gardens in Britain - Leonardslee at Lower Beeding - may soon be reopened to the public.

In today’s County Times, the RSA has ‘no plans’ to sell its Horsham headquarters after an application to convert its offices into more than 200 flats was submitted, residents are being driven round the bend by parking restrictions along a Horsham road, dozens have gathered to protest against oil drilling in the district, a woman plagued Sussex Police with nearly 100 phone calls during a five-month period and Horsham’s Sparks in the Park has been saved by two local charities.

Also in this week’s paper, the cost of buying Billingshurst’s Jengers Mead Car Park is ‘totally unreasonable’, according to Horsham District Council, children at a nursery have been left with nowhere to play outdoors following a dispute over a patch of land, police are investigating a non-recent report a girl was sexually assaulted in Warnham, an international stationery retailer is to open in the town, potential new gypsy and traveller sites across the district have been approved for public consultation, plus a double page spread as supercars tour through Horsham in preperation for the Piazza Italia weekend.

In the South Downs edition, the family of a schoolgirl who died following a crash have paid a heartbreaking tribute to their little angel, plans have been announced to replace a medical centre in Storrington with a new veterinary hospital, a man who was crushed between a lorry and a cabin has set up a charity to help others suffering from physical and psychological injuries, villagers are ‘one step closer’ to setting up a community shop after getting a yes from planning officers, and the popular South Downs Light Railway has returned with an Easter special.

In sport, Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has conceded a top-half finish is beyond his side this season. We also have the latest rugby, athletics and cricket news.

We also have pages of readers' letters, readers' news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

