In today’s County Times: “Deal to secure future of ‘community asset’

Directors of The Holbrook Club and Horsham Football Club have signed a new 25 year lease for the club, moving the long term security of both the Holbrook and Horsham FC a step forward.

In today’s County Times, governors have threatened to ‘strike’ unless the government provides £20m of emergency funding to West Sussex schools, a crackdown on Parkour in Horsham town centre has been eased following a decision to grant the activity sport status, an historic building in Horsham is now being converted into a church after being ‘de-listed’, major plans to redevelop Horsham’s Piries Place could be approved by district councillors next week, and quick-thinking firemen used dental floss to remove a ring stuck on a woman’s finger.

Also in this weeks paper, the Horsham District has ‘done its bit’ looking after the county’s waste - campaigners claim after stepping up their battle against plans for a new incinerator, a headteacher has praised the dedication of staff, governors and pupils after her school received a glowing report from Ofsted, a review of the Horsham district’s local plan could begin later this year, plus an update on the Save the Red Phone Boxes campaign.

In the South Downs editions, a couple were told they would be handcuffed and arrested if they dialled 999 by two men posing as police officers, families have launched a desperate campaign to save a long-running centre in Steyning from closure, a Storrington man has narrowly avoided prison after his ‘aggressive’ driving caused a three-vehicle crash, Storrington has appeared in the list of the worst polluted areas in the South East, and a woman who stalked her daughter’s ex-boyfriend tracked his movements by accessing his bank account.

In Sport, Horsham are in no rush to add to their ranks with safety virtually guaranteed. We also have the latest rugby, cricket and hockey news.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

