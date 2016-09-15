In today’s County Times: “Catch them and fine them”

Free runners in Horsham town centre should be ‘seized by police and prosecuted’, according to a cabinet member.

In today’s County Times a man who died in a scuba diving accident while on holiday in Cornwall has been named by police, a lorry driver involved in a fatal crash in Horsham was 11 times the drink-drive limit, a petition has been launched to provide a village with a ‘sustainable’ bus service to and from the town centre, firefighters will be joining paramedics at some medical emergencies as part of a new scheme, work continues to progress on the final stage of the £35m redevelopment of Horsham’s ‘West End’ plus a double page spread on a charity project to keep youngsters safe while crossing the road.

Also in this week’s paper, £30,000 worth of mobile phones were stolen from a Horsham shop, children have fallen victim to 282 sex crimes in Sussex schools over the past five years, a report has revealed, GPs in Horsham have backed a call for councils to make the roads safer for cyclists, failure to pay staff working in Sussex’s patient transport service has been branded ‘unacceptable’ and staff at a nursery rated ‘inadequate’ have built “strong foundations” for improvement.

In the South Downs edition a man who dialed 999 and asked police to stop following him in a pursuit through Washington and Steyning has been jailed, Sir David Attenborough has supported a Henfield based charity in a quest to protect vulnerable wildlife, muddy paths and non-existent pavements are proving an issue in Storrington and five multi-million pound schemes put forward to upgrade the A27 road are to be scrutinised.

In sport Horsham FC manager Dominic Di Paola has called for his team to get a run of results together. We also have the latest from rugby, motorsport and tennis.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

Pick up your copy today.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.