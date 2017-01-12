In today’s County Times: “Campaigners in protest over incineration plan”

Residents turned out in force at the weekend to protest against plans to build a new £150m incinerator ‘the size of Big Ben’ near Horsham.

In today’s County Times, an insurance firm has been fined after a device containing the names, addresses and bank details of nearly 60,000 customers was stolen, new charges at rubbish tips have been ruled as ‘illegal’ by the Government, says a county councillor, five more cars were stolen from driveways across the district while left de-icing, a staff member who scared off burglars at Fishers Farm has been described as a ‘hero’ and we have a two page special highlighting the ongoing rail dispute which has left thousands of commuters at breaking point.

Also in this week’s paper, North Horsham Parish Council has turned down the offer to take on a car park after deciding the cost to taxpayers would be ‘unfair’, headteachers have written to West Sussex MPs to ask questions about the ongoing school funding fiasco, two Horsham men have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet with children under-16 following alleged grooming on social media dating sites, Broadbridge Heath residents are being asked whether they would support extending village bus services plus mystery surrounds a drone fleet spotted flying over Southwater.

In the South Downs edition, almost a year on from a crash which caused chaos on the A24 and saw a number of bus stops suspended, a desperate plea has been made to reverse the decision, Steyning residents and business owners have spoken of their ‘disappointment’ following the council’s decision to move with car park charges, Horsham District Council is to appeal after an inspector’s ‘rogue decision’ to allow eight new homes in West Chiltington and a school is preparing for an exciting year ahead as it moves to a new building.

In sport, Horsham FC manager Dominic Di Paola has revealed it’s been a season of new revelations for him and his coaching staff as well as a learning curve. We also have the latest rugby, motorsport and hockey.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

