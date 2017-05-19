IN PICTURES: DIY SOS the Big Reveal

The hero volunteers who have transformed a home in just nine days got to see what their hard work will mean to the family who live there at the DIY SOS ‘Big Reveal’.

Amanda Worne, her husband Vic and their four children saw their new house for the first time yesterday (Thursday, May 18).

The team of volunteer decorators with the DIY SOS team at Thursday's Big Reveal

On a heart-warming and highly emotional day, the BBC cameras captured disabled Amanda fighting back tears to thank the 250 plus tradespeople and suppliers who have given up their time to take part in the big build.

Presenter Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team, who have been down in Yapton filming since last week, praised all the plumbers, electricians, builders, gardeners, cleaners, decorators and volunteers who he said have enabled Amanda to ‘become a mum again’.

Many of them haven’t seen the finished home and will have to wait until the show is aired on the BBC, likely to be next year.

To watch a video from the first day of the build explaining Amanda’s struggles click here

Amanda and Vic Worne before they got to see their new home in Yapton, near Bognor Regis

