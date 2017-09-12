‘I am proud of living in Horsham’... Manager praises community after Cote fire

The manager of a Horsham restaurant devastated by a blaze has expressed his pride to be living in the town following the response from the community.

Firefighters spent several hours fighting flames at Cote Brasserie in East Street after a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning (September 10).

The fire broke out in C�te Brasserie, in East Street, Horsham. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The blaze destroyed the roof of the building and badly damaged the first floor.

Restaurant manager Pedro Martins praised the ‘kindness’ of the community since the disaster and applauded the bravery of firefighters.

He said: “Sunday’s fire in East Street, yet again, shocked our town but in the end, what we will remember are the many acts of kindness by local businesses, national businesses and the people of Horsham.

“As with any tragedy you have 2 options. You either focus on the bad or you focus on the good. I prefer to see the world with positive eyes hence today I focus on the kind acts of many and on the bravery of the West Sussex Fire Brigade.

“As tragedy strikes we become more sensitive to the world around us, the people and what good life has to offer. We become aware of what matters most, putting aside our differences and coming together stronger.

“I have been living in Horsham for six years now, and today, just like when I first moved, it still strikes me how a community can come together swiftly, offering great support to the people affected.

“It would be impossible to name all the individuals and company representatives that have showed their support in the aftermath, but they will be in my heart and won’t be forgotten.

“This week I am proud of living in Horsham and so should you.”

