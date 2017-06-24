Hunt for creepy crawlies at Warnham Nature Reserve tomorrow

Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve present their fascinating Creepy Crawly day tomorrow (Sunday, June 25).
The event, from 10am - 4pm, offers pond-dipping, crafts, exciting minibeast hunts and a chance to follow the Creepy Crawly Trail.
The day takes place at Warnham Local Nature Reserve, Warnham Road, Horsham, and costs £3 per child.
Entry is free for accompanying adults.
The nature reserve includes a 17-acre millpond, marshes, grassland, reed beds, hedges and woodlands.
The site provides a haven for a variety of wildlife, especially insects, with more than 21 species of dragonfly.