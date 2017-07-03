Hundreds without electricity after several power cuts across the district

More the 700 homes were left without power across the Horsham district yesterday (Sunday July 2) following several power cuts.

UK Power Networks said 720 properties in the Warren Drive area of Southwater were without electricity after a ‘fault’ occurred on the network just before 9pm.

Engineers attended and power was restored to homes within 25 minutes.

A further 19 homes in Horsham town centre were left without electricity for more than 12 hours over the weekend.

Just before 3.20pm on Sunday a fault with an underground cable cut off power to 14 homes in Brighton Road. Power was turned off to a further five properties at 5.15pm as engineers worked to fix the problem.

All homes were reconnected by 3.35am the following morning, UK Power Networks confirmed.

A spokesman for the electricity provider said: “We would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

