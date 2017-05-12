Hundreds of Horsham homes left without power

More than 700 homes in Horsham were without electricity last night (May 11).

UK Power Networks said a fault with its network in the Hills Farm area cut off power to 730 properties at 9.30pm.

A spokesman for electricity provider said: “We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused and our engineers worked to reconnect all supplies as quickly as possible by 9.51pm.”

