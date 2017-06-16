Hundreds of homes left without power in Horsham

Nearly 1,000 homes were without power in Horsham yesterday evening (June 15).

UK Power Networks said a fault with an underground electricity network interrupted power supplies to homes in the Redford Avenue area at 5.22pm.

Around 923 properties were affected.

Engineers restored electricity to all but 63 homes by 6.45pm. The final houses were back on line by 7.15pm.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “We understand how difficult it is being without electricity and we are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

