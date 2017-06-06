Hundreds left without power across the district

Hundreds of homes across the Horsham district have been left without power this morning (Tuesday June 6).

UK Power Networks said 730 properties in the RH12 1 and RH12 3 area of Horsham town centre had been left without electricity due to a fault with an underground cable.

The issue was reported at about 7.30am and engineers were working to fix the fault.

A problem with an overhead electricity line also cut power to 13 homes along Hammerpond Road, near Mannings Heath.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said the fault occurred at about 11.40pm yesterday evening and it expected power to be restored by 1pm today.

Another power cut has also been reported in the RH13 6 area of Mannings Heath.

The spokesman said engineers were investigating a fault with a piece of electricity equipment. It has not yet been confirmed how many homes have been affected.

More than 600 homes in Ashington have also been left without power.

UK Power Networks said 609 properties in the BN13 0,BN44 3,RH13 0,RH13 7,RH13 8 and RH13 9 were without electricity following a fault with a high voltage overhead electricity line.

The issue was reported at about 8am and is expected to be fixed by 12pm, the power provider added.

A second power cut in the village has also cut off electricity to 20 homes in the RH20 3 area.

Around 38 homes near Pulborough have also been left without power due to a fault with an underground cable in the area.

UK Power Networks said properties in the RH20 2 and RH20 4 area were being affected.

