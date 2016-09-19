Hundreds go rambling in the Sussex countryside for St Catherine’s Hospice

St Catherine’s Hospice’s annual Balcombe Walk was a big success this month with 345 people enjoying the sunshine to take a scenic ramble through the countryside and support the Crawley hospice.

On Sunday September 11 there was choice of four different routes, walkers enjoyed beautiful views as they walked past landmarks including the Ardingly Reservoir and Viaduct to raise vital funds for terminally ill people across Sussex and Surrey. Their efforts will make a real difference as the event is on track to raise £15,000.

Diment family - Carly, Emily, Harry, Geoff, Mark enjoy the Balcombe Walk organised by St Catherine's Hospice - submitted by the hospice

After completing their chosen route of either four, six, nine or 12.5 miles walkers relaxed with well deserved refreshments and homemade cakes at Victory Hall, where the walk started and finished.

Among the walkers was Mark Diment. He said: “We did the walk last year, it was fun but also challenging and we were really pleased to finish. My brother was looked after by St Catherine’s, the people there are absolutely superb and we want to help St Catherine’s help other people in future.”

Cailey Maguire also took part with her family. She said: “My mum, Annemarie, passed away at St Catherine’s three weeks ago.

“It’s an amazing place, it’s visible how much they care and it made a difficult time so much easier. We’re glad to do the Balcombe Walk to support St Catherine’s.”

Members of the volunteer committee of the St Catherines' Hospice Balcombe Walk - picture courtesy of St Catherine's Hospice

And for some, this year’s Balcombe Walk wasn’t the first time they’ve taken part. Jocelyn Hunter said: “We’ve done the walk for four or five years and we really enjoy it. Bert the dog always joins us – he enjoys it too!”

Joan Moon from the Balcombe Committee, said: “We’re thrilled to put on the Balcombe Walk to help fund St Catherine’s vital care, and it’s lovely to have so many people come out to support us. We’re really proud of the route, it shows off some of the best views the Sussex countryside has to offer, so it’s great that the weather was nice, allowing everyone to enjoy it.”