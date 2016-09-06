Huge delays for British Airways passengers following check-in issues

A ‘worldwide’ technical glitch with British Airway’s check-in system has lead to significant delays for passengers at airports including Gatwick, with no certainty as to when it will be fixed.

Hand-written boarding passes are being issued in place of electronic ones, leaving customers frustrated at long queues at airports.

In a tweet this morning, the airline said it was checking-in passengers as usual from Heathrow and Gatwick, but customers are being encouraged to check-in online to avoid delays.

The system failure was reported last night, but there is as yet no indication of when the issue will be resolved.

