Housing provider secures land for 120 homes

More than 100 new homes will be built in Pulborough after a land deal was agreed with the housing association Clarion Housing Group, according to a company spokesman.

The land in Stane Street, Pulborough, has been acquired by Clarion Housing Group for the build of 76 private homes.

Last year, the UK’s largest housing provider completed a deal for a separate part of the site, on which it will build 21 homes for affordable rent and 22 for shared ownership.

Both sites were acquired through a package deal with Cala Homes. Under the agreement, Cala Homes will act as contractors on the scheme and will build the homes to a pre agreed specification.

The development – which comes with planning consent - will have a mix of one to five-bedroom homes.

Building work is due to get underway later this month and the scheme is expected to be completed by spring 2021.

Philip Browne said: “We are very excited about this scheme and are looking forward to building new quality new homes both for sale and for those who can’t afford to buy a home outright.

“We expect this scheme to be popular with buyers, particular young families with many attracted to the area due to its close proximity to Horsham and Chichester.”