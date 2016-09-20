Hospitals in running for top awards

An NHS trust is in the running for prestigious health awards.

The new ‘emergency floor’ model of care at Worthing Hospital and St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, has been shortlisted for an Acute Medicine Innovation award by the Health Service Journal (HSJ).

For 35 years the HSJ Awards have recognised, celebrated and promoted the finest achievements in the NHS, and showcased them to the service’s most influential leaders. Over that time the HSJ Awards have grown to become the most sought-after accolades in British healthcare.

Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – which runs Worthing Hospital, Southlands Hospital in Shoreham and St Richard’s – is shortlisted in two categories, with its chief executive, Marianne Griffiths, also in contention for the prestigious Chief Executive of the Year accolade.

Ms Griffiths was nominated by the trust’s chairman, Mike Viggers, who praised her leadership, which helped Western Sussex Hospitals become one of only five acute hospital trusts in the country to be awarded the Care Quality Commission’s highest rating of ‘outstanding’ earlier this year. He said: “At this time of unprecedented NHS demand and scrutiny, Marianne has inspired and led staff to consistently deliver improvements on safety, quality and financial performance.

“Inherently, large hospitals carry risk and issues arise. By demonstrating openness and transparency she has helped deliver attitudes and behaviours which are centred around learning and improvement.”

The emergency floor at Worthing Hospital is one of only four Royal College of Physicians Future Hospital development sites in the country and is showcased as an example other hospitals could follow to improve delivery of emergency care for an ageing and changing population with more complex health needs.

The next step of the awards process will see Western Sussex Hospitals staff complete presentations and interviews to a judging panel made up of senior and influential figures from the health sector.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony to be held in November at the Intercontinental London – The O2.

