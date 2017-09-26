Horsham to host France at Home market this Sunday

Following last Sunday’s successful AmeriCARna festival, this weekend will see Horsham town centre turn distinctly French.

Horsham District Council’s Events team, working in partnership with Food Rocks is set to stage another ‘France at Home’ market in the Carfax on Sunday October 1 from 10am, alongside the Horsham Markets’ Makers’ Fayre.

Full of typical Gallic charm, the France at Home traders come from different ‘departments’ in Normandy and cross the Channel every week to offer a wide range of top quality products.

Sample beautiful meats, local and regional cheeses, bread freshly baked every day, patisserie, olives and dried fruits.

A great selection of handbags, jewellery, Provençal soaps and much more will also be on display.

The Makers Fair features a range of vintage clothes, crafts, art, homeware and giftware.

Entry is free for all.

Horsham District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Local Economy, Cllr Gordon Lindsay is delighted as yet another event is set to bring even more people into the town centre, saying: “This sounds like it will be another great day for visitors to Horsham.

“Thanks to the council’s role in organising last weekend’s Horsham new American themed festival, the Big Nibble three weeks before and all of the activities being planned for this autumn we have some fabulous attractions in the town centre calendar which fully justify Horsham being ‘Time Well Spent’.

More news of what else is planned in the town centre will be posted on the Horsham Time Well Spent Facebook page www.facebook.com/horshamtimewellspent

Horsham Markets by Food Rocks are prime organisers of the French & Makers Markets.