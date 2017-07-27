Horsham’s Big Busk entry deadline extended

The deadline for entries to Horsham town centre’s new street arts event – Big Busk Horsham - has been extended to tomorrow (Friday July 28).

Although entries originally closed on Monday (July 24), organisers say they are still getting inquiries about taking part, so the deadline has pushed back to tomorrow.

Those interested should register via the official site.

Performers from a wide variety of art forms, not just music, are sought, including drama, comedy, dance, mime, magic and anything else that would captivate an audience.

The event is being organised by Horsham District Council along with partners including Horsham Rocks and the Visit Horsham team.

Local charity, The Springboard Project, will be supported by the event and local business and more community and business partners are being sought.

The call has gone out for performers and artists to submit links to their video or audio clips to be auditioned to become part of the town’s new event, dedicated to street arts.

Registrations will only be accepted if accompanied by a link to an online video or audio sample.

This year, up to 16 artists will be selected to perform a number of short ‘sets’ moving between designated locations across the town with all performers getting to play the ‘main stage’ – Carfax’s Bandstand.

Arrangements will be put in place for the public to vote for their favourites online through a YouTube playlist and at the event. Votes placed at the event will be weighted more highly, encouraging people to visit the town to view the performers live on the day.

Commenting on the new event, Cabinet Member for Community and Culture Cllr Jonathan Chowen said: “I am delighted to welcome Big Busk to our calendar of events, adding to the great diversity of cultural offerings that we can enjoy as a district.

“It is also a great opportunity to nurture new artistic talent in our area. I would encourage as many budding performers and artists as possible to come forward and audition to take part.”

A Big Busk Horsham Trophy will be awarded to the winner.

The Big Busk Horsham is looking to attract a variety of artists with half of the available slots being given over to non-music performers, subject to submissions.

Performers for the Big Busk must be aged 16 and over. If there is sufficient interest from under 16 performers a separate Little Busk event is being considered which will take place on the Forum as part of the Little Nibble Children’s food festival on Saturday 2 September.

Early discussions are underway that could mean a visual street arts component could also be added.

To be presented on Sunday 3 September as an extension of the highly popular Big Nibble Food Festival, the aim is that, with support, Big Busk Horsham will grow into a town wide stand-alone festival within a few years.

Horsham’s annual Big Nibble, a celebration of local food and drink will take place over Saturday and Sunday, 2 and 3 September featuring the Big Nibble market, a local craft’s zone, Carfax live cookery theatre, Hepworth’s Beer and Cider Trail and the Little Nibble Children’s Food Festival. A number of town based food and drink businesses are also anticipated to be involved with more details to follow. The Sunday will also present the Horsham Bus Rally from Hop Oast Park and Ride with bus routes being recreated stopping at Carfax and going to many district locations.