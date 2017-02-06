Horsham road blocked following three car crash

A three car crash has blocked a major road in Horsham this morning (Monday February 6).

Emergency services were called to Wimblehurst Road at about 11.20am.

The fire service said no-one was trapped in the vehicles and no serious injuries had been reported.

Police are still at the scene.

