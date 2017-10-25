Horsham ready for annual fundraiser with Pudsey Bear

There will be a hype of activity for the people of Horsham tomorrow (October 26) as the town raises cash for the BBC Children in Need appeal.

Performances, parties and Pudsey Bear will come together in a bid to raise awareness on the work of the charity.

The loved bear will be in the town on Thursday, from 10am to 4pm, when Horsham Rotary Club, in conjunction with Horsham Markets, will put on the annual appeal party.

The party in the Carfax bandstand promises to be bigger, better and more fun filled than ever before with Pudsey Bear joined by a number of his mascot friends and who will perform three ‘sing along’ fun shows with TV’s Dave Benson Phillips on the bandstand at 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

It coincides with what has been a busy half term full of exciting activities in the town from October 21-28.

For younger children there has been a Halloween Trick or Treat Trail in which around 26 town businesses offering treats or tricks with a chance to win cash prizes from Horsham Rotary.

A Pudsey merchandise stall with face painting and art balloons will be on offer.

The charity supports children from across the UK.

Cash is poured in to a range of projects supporting youngsters less fortunate.

The charities aim is for children to have a safe, happy and secure upbringing allowing them to reach their potential.