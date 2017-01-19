Horsham pupils celebrate police donation

Pupils at a Horsham primary school have been celebrating after receiving a generous donation from Horsham Police.

Officers presented youngsters at Holbrook Primary school with a £500 cheque.

The donation has come from the Police Property Act Fund, made up of monies received from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.

PC Walker handed the cheque to the children on Thursday, January 19.

Holbrook Schools Travel Committee identified the need to bring in the new scooter rack for children at the school to use.

Police said the money will go towards buying this new rack.

The main aim of the Police Property Act Fund is to support local projects undertaken by voluntary or charitable organisations that benefit the communities of Sussex.

Last week Horsham Police donated £500 to St Mary’s School in Pulborough to help buy a boiler for the school’s swimming pool.

