Horsham poppy shop opens

The Horsham Poppy Appeal donation station has made its grand return, opening a new store in the town centre.

Vice Chairman of Horsham District Council, Peter Burgess, officially opened the shop, run by the Royal British Legion Horsham Branch, in Swan Walk shopping centre on Saturday (October 28).

Mr Burgess was joined by chairman of the Legion, Nigel Caplin, and Poppy Appeal organiser Geoff Carter as he cut the ribbon to the store.

The donation station will be open from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday until November 11.

A special bellringing service is also set to be held to remember those who have fallen.

On Monday (November 6) bellringers from Slinfold, Horsham and Warnham will attempt to ring quarter peals to commemorate soldiers of the 4th Battalion, the Royal Sussex Regiment who were killed 100 years ago fighting in Palestine at the Third Battle of Gaza.

In all 31 Slinfold men did not return from the war and the anniversary of each death is being marked with a quarter peal.

The Slinfold ringers will be remembering parishioners Earnest Grinsted and James Freeman while the Horsham and Warnham ringers will be remembering James Miles and Alfred Comper Yates who were Warnham parishioners and rang the bells at St Mary’s Horsham and St Margaret’s Warnham. Both joined the Territorial Force in Horsham before the war.