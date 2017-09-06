Horsham police and community ‘need to work together’

It’s vital for the police and the Horsham district community to work more closely as the force goes through ‘extremely challenging times’.

This was the message from Horsham’s District Commander, Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell, who said ‘it had never been more important’ for groups, organisations and members of the public to share information after announcing the force had to find more than £20m worth of savings over the next four years.

Speaking at the Horsham Neighbourhood Watch’s AGM at the Capitol Theatre on Monday (September 4), he said Sussex Police was undergoing a restructure which would allow them to work ‘more flexibly’ under ‘increasing pressure’.

CI Ockwell, who took over the role from chief inspector Howard Hodges in March, said Sussex Police had cut more than £50m since the start of 2010.

As part of the recent money-saving plans he explained changes had been made to Neighbourhood Policing Teams across the county.

These teams will be restructured into Neighbourhood Prevention Teams, prioritising crimes causing the greatest harm to communities and focusing on five key areas; community engagement, intelligence, partnership working, enforcement and problem solving.

CI Ockwell said: “The key features of the new roles are community engagement. Problem solving will also be at the core of our prevention activity. By taking away other responsibilities our prevention officers will save a huge amount of the time.”

The changes will also see borders between forces relaxed. CI Ockwell said officers best suited for the job would respond to different emergency calls, which could see Horsham officers attending incidents in other areas such as Crawley and vice versa.

“In the past we operated with fairly rigid borders,” he said.

“We have developed a new more flexible model which enables us to move officers around Sussex as and where required.”

Despite all the changes he still wanted officers out and about patrolling the streets.

He added: “I am really passionate about my officers patrolling on foot. They are doing it and hopefully we will increase that more.”

Concerns were raised by residents at the meeting about the loss of knowledge in certain areas with no dedicate officers for neighbourhoods.

CI Ockwell said the force still had a ‘good knowledge’ about what was going on in Horsham and stressed the importance of groups and the public providing information to help the police.

“We still have neighbourhood policing officers,” he said. “I think the big challenge for us is how do we get that local information? That’s where you (Neighbourhood Watch) and other members of the community come in.

“Working together has never been more important or necessary.”

He also said the force was working hard to combat national issues including terrorism, child sexual exploitation and cybercrime.

The meeting also heard from magistrates Paul Freegard and Andy Du Port.

The pair gave a talk about the process of what happens at a magistrates’ court and what they have to consider when convicting criminals.

Horsham Neighbourhood Watch has more than 600 coordinators and around 20,000 members across the district.

To get involved visit www.horshamnhw.btck.co.uk/