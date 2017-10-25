Horsham Park ice rink attracts big crowds after opening

Horsham Ice Rink has opened its doors at its new central location in Horsham Park.

Last year, the ice rink was located just out of town at the Camping World site on Brighton Road and attracted more than 50,000 visitors.

This year the company has secured a central location in Horsham Park so access is now easier on foot and by bicycle.

As well as having plenty of local parking and with the entrance being directly opposite Horsham train station and bus stops, the company has expressed confidence that more people will be able to enjoy the attraction.

The real ice rink is fully covered for use in all weathers, meaning that people from the town and the surrounding area can enjoy the biggest skating rink this side of the permanent Guildford rink.

A spokeswoman for Horsham Outdoor Events said: “We are very excited to be bringing our popular rink back to Horsham this year and look forward to welcoming even more customers to our real ice rink.”

The new location has not been without controversy, however.

Members of the newly formed New Friends of Horsham Park formed a group and raised their concerns about the impact on the area, when the application went before the planning committee last month.

The ice rink will again be offering a café serving hot and cold food and drinks.

There’s also a large reception area, private lessons, group booking discounts, children’s birthday parties and adult Christmas parties.

For more information including ticket booking and opening times, visit www.horshamicerink.co.uk or call 01403 839681.