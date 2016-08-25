Horsham Music Circle celebrates 75 years with exciting new programme

Horsham Music Circle celebrates its 75th anniversary year with “an exciting programme of performances by the most outstanding musicians on the concert circuit today”.

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “There are some familiar names together with newcomers to the series. The season lasts from this September through to next July. We hope these wonderful artists will inspire and attract our long-standing supporters and entice many new ones.

“The Circle is delighted to be returning to The Capitol for two concerts, starting with the improvisor extraordinaire Harry the Piano (September 25) who launches the season with his solo cabaret show, and ending with the renowned international soprano Dame Felicity Lott (July 8) with pianist Graham Johnson in recital. We move to Christ’s Hospital for a richly-varied chamber music programme to be given by local professionals The Ellis Ensemble (November 25) with tenor Mark Bradbury. The Drill Hall is the venue for our young artists; accordion player Bartosz Glowacki (October 15) with cellist Corentin Chassard bring an innovative programme for this unusual duo and come sponsored by The Countess of Munster Music Trust; the Chinese pianist Ji Liu (February 10), selected by the Young Concert Artists Trust in 2013, has been tipped as a major talent and one to watch.

“Also at The Drill Hall, the ever popular New Year Viennese Concert (January 7) returns with a new line-up of artists for an afternoon of much loved melodies. At St Mark’s Church, the duo Etrusca – Alessandra Testai with Robin Jeffrey – (March 18) explore the natural partnership of voice and lute with a focus on the varied musical cultures of the Mediterranean – an evening of sunshine and salt water!

“Horsham’s lovely historic Parish Church will be the venue for our 75th anniversary concert. A spectacular programme has been devised by London Concertante (May 13) with three world-class soloists: Crispian Steele-Perkins, trumpet, Daniel Bates, oboe, and Charlotte Barbour-Condini, recorder player and finalist in the BBC Young Musician of the Year Competition.”

Tickets can be purchased for individual concerts, or people can choose any four subscription concerts or choose all seven subscription concerts. To find out more contact the hon secretary Jill Elsworthy on 01403 252602 or horshammusiccircle@tiscali.co.uk, or visit www.horsham-music-circle.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.