Horsham market cancelled due to ‘strong winds’

Horsham’s popular Thursday market has been cancelled today (Thursday August 3).

Horsham Markets has announced it will not be running its usual food market in the Carfax due to the forecast of strong winds.

In a statement on its Facebook page it said: “We regret to inform everyone that due to the forecast strong winds there will be no market tomorrow (Thursday 3 August).”

Horsham Marekts was taken over by Lewes-based Food Rocks last year and host markets every Thursday and Saturday in the town centre.

It said the market is set to return as usual on Saturday (August 5).