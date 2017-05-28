Horsham church group’s cash donation to charity

More than £1,100 was presented to a charity by the London Road Methodist Church Ladies Club.

The club this year are supporting the Multiple System Atrophy Trust - UK’s support and information service for people with MSA, their families and carers. It also funds research to find the cause and cure.

MSA is a progressive neurological disease that causes nerve cells to shrink in different areas of the brain.

In the UK 3,300 people will have MSA at any one time.

A coffee morning and garage sale at the Horsham home of Roy and Doreen Stirling raised £1,005.

Karen Walker from the MSA Trust came to speak to the group and cheques totalling £1,105 were presented to her for the charity.