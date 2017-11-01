Horsham chef through to prestigious food award finals

Horsham chef George Boarer, who works in Brighton, is through to the finals of the prestigious Sussex Young Chef of the Year 2018, part of the Sussex Food and Drink Awards.

The Cook Off took place at the Amex Stadium in Brighton on Thursday October 26.

Judges, Malcolm Emery from Sodexo Prestige, Matt Gillan from Pike and Pine and Ben Dutson from Ascot Racecourse put through two chefs from Brighton, George Boarer from Etch and Michael Notman-Watt from 64 Degrees.

Last year’s winner, Michael Sutherland from The Star Inn in Alfriston made it through as a Grand Finalist again this year.

The three runners-up were Jack Green from the Cat Inn in West Hoathly; Bethan Ralph from the Shepherd and Dog in Fulking and George Thomas from Isaac At in Brighton.