Horse 'crashed through the windscreen' of car in A24 collision

A horse which was in collision with a car after wandering onto the A24 last night was so badly injured it is likely to have been put down, police confirmed.

The crash took place near Dial Post, south of Horsham, shortly after 8.45pm on Monday, November 20 and involved a riderless horse and a car.

Police at the scene on the A24

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The motorist was unhurt, despite the horse crashing through the windscreen, but sadly the animal sustained injuries which were expected to result in it being put down.

"The horse was believed to have been one of several which had strayed onto the road in the dark."

